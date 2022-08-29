Left Menu

IRCTC launches WhatsApp food delivery facility for passengers

Indian Railways passengers can now order food online through WhatsApp while travelling by using their PNR number, said the officials.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 17:05 IST
IRCTC launches WhatsApp food delivery facility for passengers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Railways passengers can now order food online through WhatsApp while travelling by using their PNR number, said the officials. Zoop, the food delivery service by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC), recently partnered with Jio Haptik to allow users to order food through their WhatsApp chatbot service in just a few simple steps.

IRCTC has been set up as an extended arm of the Indian Railways to upgrade, professionalize and manage the catering and hospitality services at stations, on trains and other locations and promote domestic and international tourism. E-Catering is part of this. E-Catering, the service of IRCTC's Catering and Hospitality business, is an internet-based service that allows passengers to book food of their choice from partner restaurants and food outlets through a mobile application while travelling on a train. Food is being delivered to the passengers on their respective seats/berths.

This service has now partnered with Zoop, now, railway passengers order food while travelling. With the latest WhatsApp chatbot, named "Ziva" customers can use their PNR numbers to place food orders and get their deliveries straight to their seats with real-time order tracking, feedback and support. Unlike other WhatsApp solutions which redirect users to a different link for order booking, Zoop ensures that the entire process is completed within WhatsApp only. IRCTC is making it all simple and hassle-free for passengers to order food online without downloading any other additional software/app.

"The newly launched service is now witnessing rapid growth in daily conversations through WhatsApp and is set to scale higher as the service engages with users in a direct WhatsApp chat with lists and buttons, helping them explore restaurants based on their PNR number, Train number or Station," the official said in a statement. "You can chat with Zoop on WhatsApp at +91 7042062070. It also provides a quick and easy 3-click payment experience within WhatsApp to place instant orders with real-time tracking and support," the statement further reads.

The services are available at Vijayawada, Vadodra, Moradabad, Warangal, PT. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Kanpur, Agra Cant, Tundla Junction, Balharshah Junction and at more than 100+ A1, A and B Category railway stations. India's first and only WhatsApp-enabled food-ordering platform allows passengers to order a variety of cuisine like Veg Thali, Veg/ Chicken Biryani With Raita, Standard/Jain Special Thali etc. from selected restaurants using their PNR number. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022