French PM: all companies must draw up an energy sobriety plan in Sept

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-08-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 18:50 IST
France's Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Monday each company in the country should draw up its own energy sobriety plan next month amid concerns about power shortages and spiraling prices as the war in Ukraine grinds on.

"The state must set an example (...) each ministry must finalize in September a sobriety plan in order to reduce our energy consumption by at least 10%," Borne in a speech given at en event organized by the Medef, the leading business lobby group.

She added that corporate energy savings plans will be reviewed in October.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

