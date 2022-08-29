Left Menu

IEA members could release more oil from reserves, director Birol says

Reuters | Stavanger | Updated: 29-08-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 20:10 IST
Nations that are members of the International Energy Agency could release more oil from strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) if they find it necessary when the current scheme expires, the head of the agency said on Monday.

"If our member countries believe that as a result of the supply disruption there is a need to make a stock release, I am sure (they) will consider (it) and it is not off the table," Fatih Birol told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

