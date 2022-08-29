Left Menu

State assessing crop damage caused by water logging: Chautala

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-08-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 20:26 IST
State assessing crop damage caused by water logging: Chautala
File photo. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Monday said that the process is on to assess the crop damage caused by water logging in the state.

'Girdawari' is being conducted in the entire state to assess the crop damage, Chautala said, adding that the survey which started on August 5 will continue till September 5.

Farmers can also upload the details of their loss on the designated portal, the deputy chief minister said, while addressing a public meeting in Rampura Dhillon village of Sirsa district.

Chautala said that the state government is contemplating that in case of loss of house of a poor person due to rains, Rs 80,000 will be given as compensation.

Chautala said that the concerned deputy commissioner will be empowered so that the eligible person can get the compensation at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022