Himachal CM assures all possible help to rain-affected families in Chamba

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 29-08-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 21:05 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has assured all possible help to the rain-affected families in Chamba district, according to an official release.

Thakur visited a rescue and relief camp in Sihunta in Chamba on Monday and assured the affected people of all possible help, the press note added.

The chief minister visited Kakroti where a rescue and relief camp has been set up for 36 families of Hatli, Thulel, Balana and Kakroti panchayats whose houses were damaged due to recent heavy rains and landslides.

Thakur met with the affected families and directed the authorities concerned to extend essential items to them.

The chief minister said that if their houses are found to be inhabitable after a survey, they will be given land in a safe place and rehabilitated.

The district administration and local revenue authorities are assessing the losses. All affected families would be provided with compensation as per norms, he added.

Thakur said that due to unprecedented rains in the Bhattiyat area, many link roads were damaged causing an estimated loss of Rs 24 crore.

Similarly, the Jal Shakti Department suffered damage to various drinking water supply schemes amounting to Rs 22.11 crore, he said.

