Rural Olympic Games begin in Rajasthan, about 30 lakh people to participate

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Monday inaugurated month-long Rajiv Gandhi Rural Olympic Games, for which around 30 lakh villagers have registered, and briefly stepped on to the kabaddi field.

Gehlot, who reached his hometown Jodhpur on a three-day visit this morning, reached straight to the venue in Luni by a helicopter and inaugurated the event along with Sports Minister Ashok Chandana and state Sports Council Chairman Krishna Poonia. Terming the event the first-of-its-kind in the entire country, Gehlot said it is not about victory or defeat.

''We are a 135 crore-strong country but medals go to other nations despite us being such a big country. This pain was there in everybody's heart and this beginning has been made keeping this pain in mind,'' said Gehlot calling upon all parties to join hands and make it successful.

Gehlot also announced to make the games an annual event and assured to organise similar sports events in urban areas. ''We will also organise Rajiv Gandhi Urban Olympics on similar lines and turn this rural event into an annual event,'' said Gehlot. ''We will get talented sportspersons in these events and promote them further for participation in national and international sports events,'' he said, adding this will help in promoting communal harmony and camaraderie.

Gehlot also called upon the youth to come forward for the success and continuity of the event, saying the government alone can't do it. While talking about the commitment to sports and sportspersons, Gehlot said his government has provided financial support to players and 500 of them have been given government jobs. Gehlot in his address also talked about the the lumpy skin disease in cattle, saying he has demanded from the Centre that it be declared a national calamity.

