NIA arrests 12th accused in Handwara narco-terrorism case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested the 12th accused in connection with the Handwara narco-terrorism case.

ANI | Updated: 29-08-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 22:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested the 12th accused in connection with the Handwara narco-terrorism case. The accused has been identified as Abdul Rauf Badan, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara.

"The accused was arrested for his involvement in the case of supply narcotics/cash/arms ammunition through LOC border of Amarohi, Tangdhar area by concealing the consignment in vegetable carrier vehicle," the official said. "He is a key operator of the module of proscribed terrorist outfit LeT which was working at the behest of Pakistani handlers," the official added. He was collecting the consignment of narcotics from Pakistani handlers in Tangdhar and other locations at LoC and further delivering them to the co-accused in the case.

NIA has filed a charge sheet against total of 11 terrorists in connection with a deep-rooted conspiracy for procuring and selling narcotics drugs and generating funds in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India in close association with operatives of banned terrorist outfits, Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), based across the border in Pakistan," said a statement issued by NIA. The agency found in its investigation that the accused were generating funds for the furtherance of terrorist activity in Jammu and Kashmir. The funds were "pumped for the furtherance of terrorist activity in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir through a network of overground workers (OGWs).

The case was initially registered in Handwara police station on June 11, 2020, wherein during checking of vehicles at Kairo Bridge in Handwara, accused Abdul Momin Peer was intercepted by the Police Naka party while coming from Baramullah to Handwara in his vehicle. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

