Man shot dead in Delhi village; two arrested

A man died after being shot at in the fields of Jharoda village in southwest Delhi in the national capital on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 23:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A man died after being shot at in the fields of Jharoda village in southwest Delhi in the national capital on Sunday. Police have arrested two persons and registered a case.

DCP Dwarka District M Harsha Vardhan said the police received information on Sunday at about 8.30 pm regarding the death of a person named Azad Singh in the fields of Jharoda Village. The deceased had a gunshot injury to his head.

Police said the scene of the crime was a remote location among the fields. However using local intelligence and surveillance, the case could be worked out within 24 hours. Harsha Vardhan said they have arrested two persons - Praveen aged 27 and Naveen aged 24 in the murder case.

The weapon of offence has also been recovered and it "was fired by Naveen," police officials said. The officials said the deceased was returning home and found these two persons sitting by the fields and drinking and they had an argument which led to the incident. (ANI)

