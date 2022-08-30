Ukrainians launch rocket barrage at key Russian-occupied town, RIA reports

Ukrainian forces launched a barrage of rockets at the Russian-occupied town of Nova Kakhovka on Monday, leaving it without water or power, officials at the Russian-appointed local authority told RIA news agency.

The town lies just to the east of the city of Kherson, the target of a major counter-offensive that Ukraine launched earlier in the day.

