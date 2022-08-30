Ukrainians launch rocket barrage at key Russian-occupied town, RIA reports
Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2022 01:28 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 01:28 IST
Ukrainian forces launched a barrage of rockets at the Russian-occupied town of Nova Kakhovka on Monday, leaving it without water or power, officials at the Russian-appointed local authority told RIA news agency.
The town lies just to the east of the city of Kherson, the target of a major counter-offensive that Ukraine launched earlier in the day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Nova Kakhovka
- Russian
- Kherson
- Ukrainian
Advertisement