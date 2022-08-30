Andhra Pradesh: TTD cautions devotees against malicious campaign, files complaint against TDP MLC

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has reiterated that devotees should not trust misleading campaigns about delays in receiving refunds on their caution deposits. The TTD on Monday filed a complaint at the Tirumala Two town Police Station against TDP MLC B. Tech Ravi the deceitful campaign against TTD.

TTD is an independent trust which manages the temples including the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh In a statement on Monday, TTD said that certain vested interests were deliberately running a malicious campaign. It is alleged that the false campaign is claiming that the caution deposit amount of devotees is being utilised by the State Government, which is leading to delay in being credited to their bank accounts. TTD has called this completely baseless.

The trust said after the devotees who booked the rooms either online or current, should vacate their rooms and the caution money will be sent either to the Federal Bank or the HDFC bank before 3 pm the next day. These banks complete the refunding mechanism by midnight of the same day to merchant services, giving credit to the customer's bank accounts by the next day. The trust also clarified that if any delay in amounts credited by the concerned customer to devotees accounts' is brought to its notice, by the devotee either through email or to call Centres TTD will direct them to enquire the concerning bank to furnish all the details.

As per the RBI norms, the caution deposit amount will have to be refunded within seven Bank working days. However, from July 11 this year onwards, TTD has adopted the UPI mode to effect refund system to devotees within 4-5 days enabling direct refund to devotees' bank accounts avoiding further delay. TTD once again asserted that it would resort to legal action against those who perpetuated falsehood and deceitful campaigns against the religious institution impacting the sentiments of millions of devotees. (ANI)

