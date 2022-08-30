Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

* Russian-installed authorities in the town of Enerhodar accused Ukrainian troops of once again shelling the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Russia's TASS news agency said. * Thousands of people fleeing Russia-occupied areas of south Ukraine are arriving in a city near the Zaporizhzhia site despite fears of a radiation leak from fighting.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 30-08-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 13:37 IST
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged Russian troops to flee from an offensive launched by his forces near the southern city of Kherson, saying Ukraine's military were taking back their territory. Russia said the assault had failed. FIGHTING

* At least four people have been killed and four others wounded in Russian shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, the regional governor said. * Ukrainian troops mounting a counter-offensive have broken through Russian defences in several sectors of the front line near the city of Kherson, a senior adviser to Zelenskiy said.

* Ukraine's armed forces have heightened the rate of artillery fire across southern Ukraine, and long-range precision strikes have continued to disrupt Russian resupply, Britain's defence ministry said. * Russian shelling hit residential areas of the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, killing two people and destroying homes, city officials and witnesses said.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the battlefield reports. NUCLEAR PLANT

* A team from the U.N. nuclear watchdog (IAEA) is heading to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the agency's chief said, as Russia and Ukraine traded accusations of shelling in its vicinity, stirring fears of a radiation disaster. * Russian-installed authorities in the town of Enerhodar accused Ukrainian troops of once again shelling the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Russia's TASS news agency said.

* Thousands of people fleeing Russia-occupied areas of south Ukraine are arriving in a city near the Zaporizhzhia site despite fears of a radiation leak from fighting. DIPLOMACY, ECONOMY

* Germany and France have issued a joint warning against a European Union ban on tourist visas for Russians, saying such a step, advocated by some other EU member states, would be counter-productive. * EU defence ministers could agree in principle at a meeting on Tuesday to set up an EU military training mission for Ukraine, the bloc's foreign policy chief said.

* Germany faces the "bitter reality" that Russia will not restore gas supplies, the German economy minister said, ahead of planned halt by state energy giant Gazprom of exports to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. * Russia's oil output has exceeded expectations in the wake of the war in Ukraine but it will find it increasingly difficult to uphold production as Western sanctions begin to bite, the head of the International Energy Agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022