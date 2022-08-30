Kremlin says it hopes IAEA Zaporizhzhia visit goes ahead
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 30-08-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 15:01 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it hoped that a planned visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant by the International Atomic Energy Agency goes ahead, and that the visit is in Russia's interests.
In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow hoped the visit would take place as agreed. "We have an interest in this mission, and have been waiting for it for a long time," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- International Atomic Energy Agency
- Russia
- Dmitry Peskov
- Moscow
- Kremlin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli strikes hit Iranian targets near Russia's Mediterranean bases - sources
US says India hid Russian origin of fuel shipped to US - India c.bank
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 1-Russian forces pound Ukraine's Donetsk region
WRAPUP 2-Russian forces pound Ukraine's Donetsk region