Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approves installation of 2,100 tube wells in 62 districts

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to install 2,100 tube wells in 62 districts and also decided to distribute free 'toria' (variety of mustard) seeds to farmers.

The Cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Yogi Adityanath decided to install new tube wells in 62 districts for extending agriculture facilities to farmers, state agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi said after the meeting.

More than Rs 839 crore would be spent on this scheme which will start from this year itself and will be completed by the end of 2023-24, Shahi said, adding that one tube well would be able to irrigate 50 hectares of agricultural land.

Shahi said that this project will increase the irrigation capacity up to 1.50 lakh hectares.

In another decision, Shahi said that keeping in view the weak monsoon in the state, the Cabinet has decided to distribute mini kits of two lakh toria (mustard) seeds free of cost to farmers. The cost of around Rs 4.58 crore to be incurred on this scheme will be borne by the state government, Shahi said.

In the free distribution, priority would be given to small and marginal farmers, Shahi said, adding that 25 per cent of seeds would be distributed among the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes farmers and the rest to other farmers in the districts.

Efforts will be made to ensure that 30 per cent women farmers are selected for this scheme. This facility will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis, he added.

Shahi said that these seeds would be given on priority to the farmers of the districts that receive less rainfall.

