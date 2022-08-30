Left Menu

South Africa's 2022 maize harvest forecast 8% lower than last year

Reuters | Capetown | Updated: 30-08-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 18:00 IST
South Africa's 2022 maize harvest forecast 8% lower than last year
South African farmers are expected to harvest 8% less maize in the 2021/2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Tuesday. The CEC's latest summer crop forecast estimates the 2022 harvest at 15.004 million tonnes, down from the 16.315 million tonnes harvested last season.

The harvest is expected to consist of 7.637 million tonnes of white maize, used for human consumption, and 7.367 million tonnes of yellow maize, used mainly in animal feed.

