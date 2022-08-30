Left Menu

UK extends anti-dumping measures on cold rolled flat steel imports from China, Russia

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-08-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 19:02 IST
UK extends anti-dumping measures on cold rolled flat steel imports from China, Russia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's government on Tuesday said it had approved extending measures to prevent dumped imports of cold rolled flat steel from China and Russia until 2026.

The decision came following a review by the Trade Remedies Authority (TRA), which said that cold rolled flat steel from China and Russia would likely be dumped in Britain if the measure were to be removed, affecting domestic producers which produce 40-50% of the local market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

 India
3
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
4
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022