Mumbai: Adani Electricity launches new digital services for customers

With an aim to empower its consumers, marking the 76th year of India's independence and the 4th anniversary of Adani Electricity, in line with its core philosophy of 'Power of Service', Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (Adani Electricity) launched four new digital services on Tuesday. The new digital solutions will allow customers to access the services of Adani Electricity remotely from the comfort of their homes, offices or even on the go, through their mobile devices.

Speaking on the launch of new services Adani Electricity's MD Kandarp Patel said, "Recently released ranking of power discoms in the country by Power Finance Corporation (PFC) placed Adani Electricity as Mumbai's number one utility and we believe that it is testimony to our core belief of 'Power of Service.' Through these new services, we are confident that we will further cement our position as the most preferred power distribution utility." The business group introduced V-Assist, a virtual contact centre where customers can interact with customer care executives on video, making Adani Electricity the first power distribution utility in the World to launch such an innovative service. The service is a departure from the impersonal experience of consumers using helplines and adds a personalised element to customers' interaction with Adani Electricity.

The group has also launched advanced self-help kiosks with additional capabilities such as cash and cheque payments, the option to receive change for cash, the option to make part or full payments, download bill copies, register complaints, and access video calls. The power distribution company has installed 70 conveniently located self-help kiosk machines at more than 50 locations across the western suburbs of Mumbai.

"Adani Electricity chatbot 'Elektra' now comes with superior capabilities and is powered with Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology for better user experience. Elektra will soon interact with you in Marathi and Hindi languages can be accessed through Adani Electricity website, app and on WhatsApp," read a statement. As part of its new digital offerings, Adani Electricity is also introducing Smart Meters allowing better monitoring of their consumption patterns to customers with features like 'Know your real time meter reading,' 'Enabling facility of prepaid/post-paid metering,' 'Enabling net metering facility for solar customers,' and 'On request remote disconnection/connection.' (ANI)

