Indian Railways set up 'Meghdoot' machines at Mumbai stations

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of innovation, Indian Railways have set up 'Meghdoot' machines at Dadar, Thane and other stations of Mumbai Division.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-08-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 19:42 IST
Indian Railway sets up 'Meghdoot' machines at stations of Mumbai Division. Image Credit: ANI
In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of innovation, Indian Railways have set up 'Meghdoot' machines at Dadar, Thane and other stations of Mumbai Division. The unique 'Meghdoot' machines use innovative technology to convert water vapour in the air into potable water.

According to the official, a contract for setting up 17 'MEGHDOOT', Atmospheric Water Generator Kiosks' over Mumbai Division of Central Railway under NINFRIS policy for a period of 5 years has been awarded to Maithri Aquatech Pvt Ltd. "License fee of this innovative project is Rs 25,50,000 per annum, in which Rs 1,50,000 per year for each kiosk at 6 stations- CSMT-5, Dadar -5, Kurla-1, Thane -4, Ghatkopar -1, Vikhroli- 1," official said.

"An Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) is a device that extracts water from ambient air. The technology utilizes the science of condensation to extract water vapour from the surrounding atmosphere. Maithri Aquatech's MEGHDOOT - AWG uses innovative technology to convert water vapour in the air into fresh and clean drinking water", further stated. "The technology allows operating in a wide variety of ambient temperatures (18°C- 45°C) and relative humidity conditions (25 per cent - 100 per cent). It produces water within hours of being switched on, hence it can be used as an instant solution for potable water. The company has also collaborated with the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad to produce water of the highest quality," also stated.

The official also informed that these Meghdoot machines are research-driven and it does not need source water. Also the technology is environmentally-friendly with zero maintenance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

