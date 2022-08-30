Bangladesh opt to bat against Afghanistan
PTI | Sharjah | Updated: 30-08-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 21:03 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat in their Asia Cup opener against Afghanistan here on Tuesday.
The Teams: Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Afghanistan announces squad for Asia Cup 2022
Sridharan Sriram appointed Bangladesh coach for Asia Cup and T20 World Cup
India head coach Rahul Dravid tests positive for COVID-19 and not travelling for Asia Cup to Dubai: BCCI Sources.
Kohli will be mentally and physically fresh ahead of Asia Cup, says Watson
Sri Lanka pacer Dushmantha Chameera ruled out of Asia Cup due to calf injury