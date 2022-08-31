Left Menu

Ganesh Chaturthi: Odisha miniature artist crafts eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesh inside bottle

Bhubaneshwar-based miniature artist crafted an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesh inside a bottle for Ganesh Chaturthi.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 31-08-2022 08:37 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 08:37 IST
Ganesh Chaturthi: Odisha miniature artist crafts eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesh inside bottle
Bhubaneshwar-based miniature artist L Eswar Rao crafted eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesh inside a bottle (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bhubaneshwar-based miniature artist crafted an eco-friendly idol of Lord Ganesh inside a bottle for Ganesh Chaturthi. L Eswar Rao hails from Jatni village in Khurda district and has chosen a unique way to wish Ganesh Chaturthi to the people through his creativity.

Speaking to ANI, "This time, I made an eco-friendly Ganesha idol by using a 350 ml bottle. This clay piece of art took me seven days to produce. It's challenging to create art in a bottle." Ganesh Chaturthi, which will begin on August 31 this year, is celebrated with much pomp and zeal in several states across the country and 2022 marks the return of its celebration after 2 years of COVID-induced restrictions.

Also known as Ganeshotsav, this auspicious ten-day starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. Devotees of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and good fortune, mark his birth during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. People bring Lord Ganesh idols to their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, pray to the Lord and observe rituals during this festival. With 2022 bringing back the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities and only 2 days left for the occasion, preparations are in full swing across the nation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

