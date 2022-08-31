J-K's Kishtwar accident: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for next of kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next kin of those who lost their lives after the vehicle in which they were travelling skidded off the road into a valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district last evening. The injured will be given an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000, from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The Prime Minister prayed for the recovery of those injured in the accident and also expressed condolences to the bereaved families. "Saddened by the accident in Kishtwar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO said today.

As many as eight persons were killed while three others sustained injuries after the vehicle in which they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a valley in Kishtwar, police said on Tuesday. "A total of eight people have died till now while three are injured in a road accident, Devansh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Kishtwar said.

"Eight are dead including a small girl while three have been injured. Medical teams are looking into those who are injured. We will provide necessary compensation and bear the expenses of their treatment," Yadav said. Initially, the Jammu and Kashmir police had said that seven people had lost their lives and four were injured after their car fell into a gorge in the Bunda area of Chatroo in Kishtwar. However, one of the injured persons also lost his life while being shifted to the district hospital.

Taking to Twitter, the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory Manoj Sinha expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons. "Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic road accident in Kishtwar. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of injured. Directed district administration to ensure best possible treatment to the injured," the office of LG J-K tweeted. (ANI)

