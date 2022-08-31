Russia welcomes idea of permanent IAEA presence at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Russia welcomes the idea that IAEA experts could stay at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on a permanent basis, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's representative to the international organisations in Vienna, said on Wednesday.

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said the agency hoped to set up a permanent mission at the plant. U.N. nuclear inspectors set off for the plant earlier on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)