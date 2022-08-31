Left Menu

Core sector output slows down to 4.5 pc in Jul

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 17:11 IST
The output of eight core infrastructure sectors slowed down to 4.5 percent in July -- the lowest in six months -- against 9.9 percent in the year-ago period, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The output of these infrastructure sectors expanded by 13.2 percent in June, 19.3 percent in May, 9.5 percent in April, 4.8 percent in March, 5.9 percent in February, and 4 per cent in January.

The production growth of eight infrastructure sectors -- coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizer, steel, cement, and electricity -- was 11.5 per cent in April-July this fiscal against 21.4 per cent a year ago. Crude oil and natural gas production contracted by 3.8 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, during the month under review.

