Three terrorists neutralised in encounter in J-K's Naqbal

Three terrorists were neutralised in an encounter in Nagbal area of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 31-08-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 18:08 IST
Three terrorists neutralised in encounter in J-K's Naqbal
Image Credit: ANI
Three terrorists were neutralised in an encounter in Nagbal area of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar. One of the killed terrorists was identified as Danish Bhat who was involved in serial killings, police said.

Police, Army and CRPF had cordoned off the area before starting the encounter, Kumar said. No collateral damage occurred in a process of the encounter.

"3 SSP Shopian received information that 3 terrorists were hiding in Nagbal area. Police, 2 Army & CRPF cordoned the area & encounter was started. No collateral damage occurred. 1 A terrorist named Danish Bhat involved in serial killings & other 2 were neutralised," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

