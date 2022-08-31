IAEA Grossi says mission to Ukraine nuclear plant is technical

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday the agency's planned visit to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was a "technical mission" that aimed to prevent a nuclear accident.

The mission arrived in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, 55 km (34 miles) away from the plant.

