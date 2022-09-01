Left Menu

Britain, U.S. hold talks on price cap on Russian oil to cut global energy prices

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2022 03:21 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 03:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and British Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi met on Wednesday and discussed efforts toward a price cap on Russian oil to cut global energy prices and restrict Russia's revenue, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

They also discussed supporting Ukraine's economic assistance needs arising from Russia's invasion, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

