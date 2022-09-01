Britain, U.S. hold talks on price cap on Russian oil to cut global energy prices
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-09-2022 03:21 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 03:17 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and British Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi met on Wednesday and discussed efforts toward a price cap on Russian oil to cut global energy prices and restrict Russia's revenue, the U.S. Treasury Department said.
They also discussed supporting Ukraine's economic assistance needs arising from Russia's invasion, the Treasury Department said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Treasury
- Janet Yellen
- Treasury Department
- British
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Nadhim
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Blasts hit Russian base in Crimea, Ukraine targets supply lines
WRAPUP 2-Blasts hit Russian base in Crimea, Ukraine targets supply lines
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 3-Blasts hit Russian base in Crimea, Ukraine targets supply lines