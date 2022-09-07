Putin warns problems on global food market set to intensify
Reuters | Vladivostok | Updated: 07-09-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 11:54 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow had done everything it could to ensure Ukraine was able to export grain.
He said that problems on the global food market were likely to intensify and that a humanitarian catastrophe was looming.
