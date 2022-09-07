Putin says Russia has 'no problems' selling energy resources
Updated: 07-09-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 13:37 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would have no problems selling its vast energy resources around the world, despite Western sanctions designed to cut off the Kremlin's vital energy revenues.
Speaking at an economic forum in Vladivostok on Wednesday, he blasted Europe's idea for a price cap on Russian gas as "stupid," said it would lead to price rises and that global demand for Russian energy was high.
Putin also said Russia had agreed all the key parameters to sell gas to China via Mongolia.
