Hungary Secures Russian Gas Flow via Turkey
In a significant development, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban have reached an agreement ensuring the continued flow of Russian gas to Hungary. Prime Minister Orban announced on Monday that Turkey will guarantee this crucial energy supply route.
The agreement highlights Hungary's ongoing dependence on Russian energy, a stance that has drawn criticism from other European Union and NATO members since the initiation of the conflict in Ukraine. Hungary, committed to its 2021 15-year contract, is set to receive 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually, with recent imports reaching 7.5 billion cubic meters through the TurkStream pipeline.
Meanwhile, Orban revealed that the United States has granted Hungary a one-year exemption from sanctions on Russian oil and gas. The exemption follows Orban's lobbying efforts during a cordial meeting with President Donald Trump. Orban also sought assurances for Hungary's energy security in a recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.
