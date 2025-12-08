Left Menu

Hungary Secures Russian Gas Flow via Turkey

Turkey's President Erdogan and Hungary's Prime Minister Orban have secured an agreement to ensure the flow of Russian gas to Hungary. This move underscores Hungary's reliance on Russian energy, despite criticism from EU and NATO allies. Hungary signed a 15-year deal in 2021 for gas imports from Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 22:09 IST
Hungary Secures Russian Gas Flow via Turkey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban have reached an agreement ensuring the continued flow of Russian gas to Hungary. Prime Minister Orban announced on Monday that Turkey will guarantee this crucial energy supply route.

The agreement highlights Hungary's ongoing dependence on Russian energy, a stance that has drawn criticism from other European Union and NATO members since the initiation of the conflict in Ukraine. Hungary, committed to its 2021 15-year contract, is set to receive 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually, with recent imports reaching 7.5 billion cubic meters through the TurkStream pipeline.

Meanwhile, Orban revealed that the United States has granted Hungary a one-year exemption from sanctions on Russian oil and gas. The exemption follows Orban's lobbying efforts during a cordial meeting with President Donald Trump. Orban also sought assurances for Hungary's energy security in a recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025