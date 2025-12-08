Left Menu

Turkey to Ensure Russian Gas Flow to Hungary: Erdogan-Orban Agreement

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to guarantee the continued flow of Russian gas to Hungary. This year, Hungary received 7.5 billion cubic meters of gas via the TurkStream pipeline, ensuring energy collaboration between the nations.

  Country:
  • Hungary

In a significant energy accord, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to facilitate the continuous flow of Russian gas to Hungary, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The announcement was made during a press briefing in Istanbul, highlighting Turkey's role in energy security.

This year alone, Hungary has imported 7.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas via the TurkStream pipeline, underlining the importance of the collaboration between the two nations in the energy sector.

