Turkey to Ensure Russian Gas Flow to Hungary: Erdogan-Orban Agreement
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has agreed to guarantee the continued flow of Russian gas to Hungary. This year, Hungary received 7.5 billion cubic meters of gas via the TurkStream pipeline, ensuring energy collaboration between the nations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:14 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
In a significant energy accord, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to facilitate the continuous flow of Russian gas to Hungary, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
The announcement was made during a press briefing in Istanbul, highlighting Turkey's role in energy security.
This year alone, Hungary has imported 7.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas via the TurkStream pipeline, underlining the importance of the collaboration between the two nations in the energy sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Hungary
- Erdogan
- Orban
- gas
- energy
- Russian gas
- TurkStream
- pipeline
- agreement
ALSO READ
India's Renewable Energy Connectivity Challenges: A Deep Dive
Hungary Secures Russian Gas Flow via Turkey
HCLTech and Dolphin Semiconductor Team Up for Energy-Efficient Chip Innovation
HCLTech and Dolphin Semiconductor Forge Energy-Efficient Chip Partnership
Global Energy Leaders Summit 2025: Paving the Path for India's Green Revolution