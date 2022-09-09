Left Menu

Finance Ministry outlines multiple steps to prevent Illegal Loan Apps

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 09-09-2022 17:34 IST
Finance Ministry outlines multiple steps to prevent Illegal Loan Apps
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a meeting yesterday to discuss the various issues related to "Illegal Loan Apps" outside the regular banking channels.

The meeting was attended by the Finance Secretary, Ministry of Finance; Secretary, Economic Affairs; Secretary, Revenue, & Corporate Affairs (Addl. Charge); Secretary, Financial Services; Secretary, Electronics & Information technology; Deputy Governor, RBI; and Executive Director, RBI.

The Finance Minister expressed concern on increasing instances of Illegal Loan Apps offering loans/micro credits, especially to vulnerable & low-income group people at exorbitantly high interest rates and processing/hidden charges, and predatory recovery practices involving blackmailing, criminal intimidation etc.

Smt. Sitharaman also noted the possibility of money laundering, tax evasions, breach/privacy of data, and misuse of unregulated payment aggregators, shell companies, defunct NBFCs etc. for perpetrating such actions.

After detailed deliberations on legal, procedural & technical aspects of the issue, it was decided in the meeting that:

RBI will prepare a "Whitelist" of all the legal Apps and MeitY will ensure that only these "Whitelist" Apps are hosted on App Stores.

RBI will monitor the 'mule/rented' accounts that may be used for money laundering and to review/cancel dormant NBFCs to avoid their misuse.

RBI will ensure that registration of payment aggregators be completed within a timeframe and no un-registered payment aggregator be allowed to function after that.

MCA will identify shell companies and de-register them to prevent their misuse.

Steps should be taken to increase cyber awareness for customers, bank employees, law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders.

All Ministries/Agencies to take all possible actions to prevent operations of such Illegal Loan Apps.

The Ministry of Finance will monitor the actionable points for compliance on a regular basis.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

Artificial sweeteners may be linked to heart disease: Study

 United States
2
NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally on Sept 26

NASA's DART gets its first look at target asteroid; will crash intentionally...

 Global
3
India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India to be a USD 300 bn electronics manufacturing industry by 2025-26: Raje...

 India
4
FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

FOREX-Euro holds above 2-decade low before ECB decision

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022