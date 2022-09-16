ADVISORY-Multiple bodies found at mass burial site in Ukraine's Izium with rope around necks
Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 19:17 IST
(This story is being withdrawn because Reuters reporters did not see the bodies with rope around their necks)
IZIUM, Ukraine, Sept 16 (Reuters) - STORY_NUMBER: L1N30N0VN STORY_DATE: 16/09/2022 STORY_TIME: 1219 GMT
