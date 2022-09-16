ADVISORY-Multiple bodies found at mass burial site in Ukraine's Izium with rope around necks

(This story is being withdrawn because Reuters reporters did not see the bodies with rope around their necks)

IZIUM, Ukraine, Sept 16 (Reuters) - STORY_NUMBER: L1N30N0VN STORY_DATE: 16/09/2022 STORY_TIME: 1219 GMT

Also Read: Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)