Prasar Bharati adopts multi-pronged strategy to strengthen financial control mechanism

For streamlining and strengthening internal financial control mechanism and effective financial risk management, an Internal Audit Wing has been created in Prasar Bharati today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 18:54 IST
For streamlining and strengthening internal financial control mechanism and effective financial risk management, an Internal Audit Wing has been created in Prasar Bharati today. It has been created with the approval of the Prasar Bharati Board in its 169th meeting. It has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to strengthen the institutional mechanism governing the Internal Audit Practices in the Government of India and a road map for modernization.

According to the official information, the first edition of the Internal Audit Manual-2022 of Prasar Bharati was released by Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Apurva Chandra, to provide guidance to all the officials of the newly created Internal Audit Wing (IAW) and all the affiliated field unit level officials of Prasar Bharati to enable them to achieve excellence in their official working. This Internal Audit Manual shall guide the various stakeholders for good governance and provide guiding tools and techniques to them.

The information read that the Internal Audit Manual has been prepared on the basis of the rules, orders and instructions issued by the Government of India, Prasar Bharati from time to time keeping in mind that it does not override the original Acts, rules, statutory codes and relevant orders issued by the Government of India and instructions issued by Prasar Bharati. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

