Left Menu

French foreign minister urges Iran: Accept nuclear deal

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 20-09-2022 08:05 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 08:05 IST
French foreign minister urges Iran: Accept nuclear deal

France's foreign minister is urging Iran to take the last offer on the table to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with the United States and key powers, saying the window of opportunity “is about to close”.

In a wide-ranging press conference on the sidelines of this week's gathering of world leaders at the UN General Assembly, Catherine Colonna also accused Russia of waging unjustified aggression against Ukraine “in a very brutal way” with shelling of civilian targets, violent acts, “rapes, torture and forced liquidation''.

“All of these are war crimes,” she said.

Colonna said France will be convening a meeting Wednesday with UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi on the precarious state of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine, Europe's largest, is occupied by Russia.

She said she spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Monday morning on the need for Ukraine, Russia, and all countries in the world “to avoid a nuclear catastrophe”.

She said Lavrov seemed to be “open to listening to some detailed proposal” by Grossi who has called for a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Colonna also called on China to stop its “very aggressive” behaviour toward Taiwan. She stressed that “the status quo must not be questioned by China and not by using means that are not peaceful.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
2
Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks people to take care against rumours

Child abduction messages on social media fake, says Mumbai police; asks peop...

 India
3
Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

Hubble observes enigmatic explosion 9000 light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinction: Cheetah expert

Have to be realistic about losses; not easy to bring back animal from extinc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022