French government still not in favour of MidCat gas pipeline with Spain - official

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 29-09-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 16:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The French government's position on MidCat gas pipeline project between France and Spain has not changed, an official of the French energy ministry told journalists on Thursday in a briefing ahead of a European Union meeting.

Building the pipeline would require too heavy construction works which would mean it would be no solution to the current gas stretch in Europe, the official said, adding that the pipeline would also not contribute to realising the continent's green energy transition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

