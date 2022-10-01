Left Menu

Indore tops list of 10 cleanest cities in India as per govt survey, check it out

Ranked first in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 Awards for the cleanest city in the country, Indore retained the tag for the sixth time in a row in the Centre's annual cleanliness survey, while Madhya Pradesh held on to the tag of the cleanest state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 01-10-2022 20:30 IST
Indore tops list of 10 cleanest cities in India as per govt survey, check it out
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ranked first in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 Awards for the cleanest city in the country, Indore retained the tag for the sixth time in a row in the Centre's annual cleanliness survey, while Madhya Pradesh held on to the tag of the cleanest state. Gujarat's Surat and Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai stood second and third on the list of the cleanest cities.

The results of the 7th edition of the Swachh Survekshan Awards were announced on Saturday. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri was also present. Chhattisgarh got the second prize under the category of 'Best Performing State' in Swachh Survekshan. Chhattisgarh's urban administration & labour minister Shiv Kumar Dahariya received the award at the event.

Addressing on the occasion, Puri said, "The cleanliness drive (Swachh Bharat Mission) that started 8 years ago as a govt initiative is a mass movement today. Swachhata Survekshan today is the largest sanitation survey in the world, in 2016 it was started as a pilot project in 73 cities & now in 2022 more than 4,355 cities have taken part in it." The survey to study the progress of the cleanliness drive (Urban) was conducted based on certain cleanliness parameters.

Besides the cities, Uttarakhand's Haridwar was awarded the cleanest Ganga town in the category of 'more than 1 lakh population'. Following is the list of the top 10 cleanest cities (with population of over 1 lakh) in the country:

Rank City State/UT1. Indore Madhya Pradesh2. Surat Gujarat3. Navi Mumbai Maharashtra4. Visakhapatnam Andhra Pradesh5. Vijayawada Andhra Pradesh6. Bhopal Madhya Pradesh7. Tirupati Andhra Pradesh8. Mysore Karnataka9. New Delhi Delhi10. Ambikapur Chhattisgarh (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures a gorgeous galaxy 130 million light-years from Earth

 Global
2
Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interior

Newly formed craters located on Mars hold clues about atmosphere and interio...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India's top court legalizes abortion regardless of marital status and more

Health News Roundup: Illumina launches next-generation DNA sequencers; India...

 Global
4
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022