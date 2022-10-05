Left Menu

EU's McGuinness says EU sanctions against Russia are working well

European Union sanctions against Russia are working well, a top European Commissioner said on Tuesday, dismissing as Russian propaganda criticism that EU measures were ineffective and had little impact. Some politicians from right-wing parties in France or Italy have expressed similar sentiment. But EU Commissioner for Financial Stability Mairead McGuinness dismissed such views as influenced by well-prepared Russian propaganda.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 05-10-2022 00:37 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 00:30 IST
EU's McGuinness says EU sanctions against Russia are working well
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union sanctions against Russia are working well, a top European Commissioner said on Tuesday, dismissing as Russian propaganda criticism that EU measures were ineffective and had little impact. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticised EU sanctions on Sept. 26, saying they had backfired. Some politicians from right-wing parties in France or Italy have expressed similar sentiment.

But EU Commissioner for Financial Stability Mairead McGuinness dismissed such views as influenced by well-prepared Russian propaganda. "No country can survive economically, or from a development point of view, if it is cut off from the global financial system, if its foreign reserves are frozen, if it is not getting the technology, if it cannot import all it needs for its manufacturing industry and for its war machine," she said.

Russia "is losing brain power by the thousands," she told a briefing. "So the impacts are severe, but we are aware that Russia is very good at propaganda, clearly, not only internally, but externally," she said. The EU is working on its eighth package of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The latest measures are set to include steps to enforce a price cap on Russian crude oil sold worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global
4
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022