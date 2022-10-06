Left Menu

2 missing after drowning reported in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra

Two persons in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra went missing on Wednesday after an incident of drowning was reported at Dehra near Shamshan Ghat sub division Dehra, the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) informed.

ANI | Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 06-10-2022 10:57 IST | Created: 06-10-2022 10:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Two persons in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra went missing on Wednesday after an incident of drowning was reported at Dehra near Shamshan Ghat sub division Dehra, the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) informed. The missing persons were identified as Rahul from VPO Chanouta Dehra and Sahil Kuthiyal from Rajgarh Dehra, both hailing from the Kangra district

According to the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Bulletin, the incident occurred around 6.20 pm. The DEOC has also informed the District administration following which the police team reached the spot for a search and rescue operation. Further details are awaited.

The India Meteorological Department had predicted intense rainfall in the state for few days on October 3. "Intense rainfall spell likely to commence over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh from 05th October for subsequent 2-3 days and heavy rainfall spell over most parts of east and northeast India during next 3-4 days," the IMD tweeted.

Earlier in the day on Wednesday, three persons identified as Ramsawroop, Ishwarchand, and Geeta Ram from the village Tikkari in Sangrah tehsil of Sirmour died after their pickup vehicle fell into a ditch at Tikkari road. (ANI)

