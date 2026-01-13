Left Menu

Tragic Loss Sparks Call for Justice: Racial Attack and the Fight for Truth in Dehradun

The family of Anjel Chakma, an MBA student from Tripura killed in a suspected racial attack in Dehradun, is demanding a CBI investigation. They claim slow progress and racial motive behind the attack. Anjel's father seeks support from Tipra Motha leader, Pradyot Debbarma, to ensure justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 13-01-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 14:24 IST
  Country:
  • India

The family of Anjel Chakma, a promising young student from Tripura, is fervently seeking a CBI investigation following his alleged racially motivated murder in Dehradun on December 9. With scant progress in the investigation, they are desperate for answers and justice.

Anjel's father, Tarun Kanti Chakma, a BSF jawan in Manipur, met with Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Debbarma in Agartala to request his support. He stated that while arrests have been made, the prime accused remains at large, highlighting the need for a thorough probe.

Debbarma expressed solidarity with Anjel's family, criticizing the delayed police response and underscoring the broader issue of racial violence. He vowed to support the family's quest for justice and called for unity in fighting discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

