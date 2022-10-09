Left Menu

Energean begins gas flow testing at Karish field

The development of the Karish field, about 80 km (50 miles) west of the Israeli city of Haifa, has raised tensions between Israel and Lebanon in their protracted disputeover maritime boundaries, drawing threats of war from the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement. The United States has been mediating indirect talks on the issue since 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 15:32 IST
Energean begins gas flow testing at Karish field
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Energean has begun pumping gas to its floating production facility in the offshore Karish gas field as part of reverse flow testing procedures approved by the Israeli government, the London-listed energy group said on Sunday.

It said the testing phase is an important step in the commissioning process of the so-called FPSO Energean Power facility. The development of the Karish field, about 80 km (50 miles) west of the Israeli city of Haifa, has raised tensions between Israel and Lebanon in their protracted dispute over maritime boundaries, drawing threats of war from the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

The United States has been mediating indirect talks on the issue since 2020. Last week Israel rejected revisions to a draft agreement on the demarcation of the two countries' maritime borders at a critical phase of negotiations.

Energean has said its floating production storage and offloading vessel is due to start production at Karish in the third quarter. On Saturday Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said Israel was "nearing production" at the site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022