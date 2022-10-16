Saudi defence minister: OPEC+ decision taken unanimously for economic reasons

Saudi Arabia's defence minister said the decision by OPEC+ to cut oil output was taken unanimously and for purely economic reasons.

Prince Khalid bin Salman also said he was "astonished" by accusations that the Kingdom was "standing with Russia in its war with Ukraine."

"It is telling that these false accusations did not come from the Ukrainian government," the king's younger son wrote on Twitter.

