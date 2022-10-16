Saudi defence minister: OPEC+ decision taken unanimously for economic reasons
Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 16-10-2022 22:09 IST
Saudi Arabia's defence minister said the decision by OPEC+ to cut oil output was taken unanimously and for purely economic reasons.
Prince Khalid bin Salman also said he was "astonished" by accusations that the Kingdom was "standing with Russia in its war with Ukraine."
"It is telling that these false accusations did not come from the Ukrainian government," the king's younger son wrote on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
French Prez Macron calls Russian annexation blatant breach of international law, Ukrainian sovereignty
Twitter experimenting with vertically scrolling video
India abstains from UN vote that condemns Russia's annexation of Ukrainian regions
S.Korea says dit oes not recognize Russia annexation of parts of Ukraine
S.Korea says it does not recognize Russia annexation of parts of Ukraine