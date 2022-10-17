Lot of work is going on in terms of water technologies: India's ambassador to Netherlands

India and the Netherlands have strategic partnership in the water sector and a lot of work is going on in terms of water technologies, India's ambassador to the Netherlands Reenat Sandhu said here on Monday.

''In India, we have a strategic partnership in the water sector with the Netherlands. A lot of work is going on in terms of water technologies, whether it is clean water... cleaning the rivers or flood management, there is considerable collaboration going on in the water sector,'' Sandhu said.

She was speaking at an event where CII in partnership with Punjab government's 'Invest Punjab' had organised a session under the 'Government of India's Heads of Mission Programme'.

India's ambassadors to the US, Russia were among those who addressed the gathering. Earlier in the day, these ambassadors also met Punjab governor-cum-UT Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan.

Sandhu said Netherlands is important from a business perspective and even though it's a small country with only 17 million population, it is the 17th largest economy in the world.

A lot of Indian companies find the Netherlands to be an excellent business partner, she said.

''It has an excellent education system. We have more than 3,500 Indian students presently studying in various Dutch universities,'' she said.

The Netherlands is the second largest exporter of agricultural products in the world after United States, said Sandhu.

She said the Dutch have excellent technologies for greenhouse, for increasing crop productivity, using minimum water and growing multiple crops in a year.

In waste-to-energy, the Netherlands does have good technologies for circular economies and this is one area which can be explored, she said.

''On a bilateral basis, we have agreed that we will set up 25 centres of excellence in India with Dutch collaboration.

''We already have one centre of excellence in growing potatoes, which is in Jalandhar. We have target to develop more centres of excellence,'' she added.

In the health sector, she pointed out that Serum Institute of India is manufacturing vaccines in Netherlands and the company has acquired an entire science park there and there are five types of vaccines including polio vaccine which is being manufactured and exported from there, the envoy said.

She pointed out that the Netherlands is known for its climate technologies, in which they are extremely advanced.

''This is an area in which India is trying to achieve higher targets in wind energy and Netherlands has some excellent products which they manufacture which are used in wind turbines,'' said Sandhu.

The Netherlands has traditionally been a trading nation. It has one of the largest ports Rotterdam Port, from which a lot of trade is taking place to the rest of Europe.

''We are negotiating FTA with EU and our target is that by next year we are able to conclude the FTA and that will be a big game changer for our companies to access the European market,'' she said.

Major exports from India to Netherlands are petroleum products, aluminum, telecom instruments, chemicals, drugs, pharmaceuticals, iron and steel and readymade garments, the envoy said.

Among Indian companies in the Netherlands include Tata Steel, which has one of the largest steel manufacturing facilities in the Netherlands hiring more than 10,000 people, she said.

''We have Solis tractors from Punjab, which is doing very well and has captured a very large share of Dutch and European markets in terms of small tractors,'' Sandhu further said.

Speaking at the event, Mohinder Pratap Singh, India's ambassador to Mongolia, said opportunities exist in various sectors for Indian businesses including in animal husbandry, leather and light mining.

Singh informed that Lovely Professional University near Jalandhar has entered into an agreement for building an IT Centre of excellence in Mongolia, teaching sixteen niche courses in IT. They will also be setting up a school there, he said. PTI SUN HVA

