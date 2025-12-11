United States vs. Senegal: Friendly Clash Before World Cup Showdown

The United States men's national soccer team will engage in a thrilling friendly match against Senegal in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 31. This match is part of their preparations leading up to the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

Ranked 14th in the world, the American squad will face formidable opponents in a series of challenging fixtures. Prior to the Senegal match, the U.S. will clash with 8th-ranked Belgium and 6th-ranked Portugal in Atlanta. Following their encounter with Senegal, they will meet the 9th-ranked German team in Chicago on June 6.

This highly anticipated matchup marks the first-ever meeting between the American and Senegalese teams. U.S. Soccer Federation confirmed the announcement on Thursday, as both teams sharpen their strategies ahead of the global sporting event.

(With inputs from agencies.)