United States vs. Senegal: Friendly Clash Before World Cup Showdown
The United States is set to play Senegal in a friendly match on May 31 in Charlotte as part of their World Cup preparation. The Americans will also face Belgium, Portugal, and Germany before the tournament. This will be the first meeting between the U.S. and Senegal in soccer history.
- Country:
- United States
The United States men's national soccer team will engage in a thrilling friendly match against Senegal in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 31. This match is part of their preparations leading up to the 2023 FIFA World Cup.
Ranked 14th in the world, the American squad will face formidable opponents in a series of challenging fixtures. Prior to the Senegal match, the U.S. will clash with 8th-ranked Belgium and 6th-ranked Portugal in Atlanta. Following their encounter with Senegal, they will meet the 9th-ranked German team in Chicago on June 6.
This highly anticipated matchup marks the first-ever meeting between the American and Senegalese teams. U.S. Soccer Federation confirmed the announcement on Thursday, as both teams sharpen their strategies ahead of the global sporting event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Soccer
- Senegal
- World Cup
- friendly match
- 2023
- Charlotte
- Belgium
- Portugal
- Germany
ALSO READ
Telangana CM to Play Friendly Match with Messi Amid Political Controversy
Surge in Female Candidates for Civil Services Exam: A 2023 Snapshot
Samatta Returns: Tanzania's Revamped Squad for AFCON 2023
President Murmu Honours Artisans with National Handicrafts Awards 2023–2024
Saras Mela 2023: A Nationwide Exhibition of Empowerment