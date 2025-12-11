Netherlands Strengthens Tech Ties with India at AI Impact Summit

The Netherlands is gearing up for significant participation in India's AI Impact Summit, with Prime Minister Dick Schoof at the helm of the Dutch delegation. Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of the Netherlands to India, emphasized the involvement of top Dutch CEOs, such as those from Philips, along with representatives from leading technical universities. This move highlights the Netherlands' commitment to bolstering technological collaborations with India.

Expressing optimism, the Ambassador praised India's leadership in the Global South and its remarkable accomplishments in digitalization for social progress. "We're looking forward to strengthening ties as India leads the Global South and excels in AI organization," Gerards stated, noting the nation's impressive track record.

Highlighting key areas of collaboration, she remarked, "We're focusing on key enabling technologies like AI and semiconductors, linking Indian IITs with our Dutch technical universities. This government, industry, and research collaboration will be solidified during the summit," Gerards elaborated, noting the summit's role as a platform for this synergy.

This initiative is part of a larger agenda at the Global Technology Summit, convening global industry leaders, policymakers, and scientists in a dialogue about the intersections of technology, AI, and geopolitics.