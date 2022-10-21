Chhath Puja to get old flavour as Delhi government approves allocation of Yamuna ghats

Chhath Puja will be celebrated along the Yamuna river this year too as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved allocation of Yamuna Ghats for the celebration. While talking to ANI, Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "Keeping in view the religious and spiritual beliefs and sentiments of lakhs of people from UP and Bihar living in Delhi, CM Kejriwal has approved my proposal to allow the celebration of Chatth Puja at different Ghats along the Yamuna River."

He further said that the government is geared to provide facilities to the devotees at around 1,100 Ghats. "Delhi Government has always facilitated the occasion by providing various facilities in the form of construction of Ghats, ensuring cleanliness around the places where offerings are to be made by the devotees etc. This year too, the administration is all geared up to provide the facilities to the devotees at around 1,100 Ghats," he said.

"Earlier, a concern was conveyed regarding the construction of Puja Ghats near Yamuna River and the offerings by the devotees at such Ghats which might lead to pollution in the river. Various orders and instructions issued by the National Green Tribunal, as well as the directions issued by the National Mission for Clean Ganga, had been brought to the notice of the Government." The Delhi Minister said that the district administration will ensure that messages for guidelines are displayed on LED systems at the Chhath ghats.

"In view of the approval of the Chief Minister, directions have been issued to all the District Magistrates that additional measures may be deployed for ensuring that no polluting material is immersed in river Yamuna. Measures including banners, posters, audio messages at sites, deployment of CDVs may be employed for ensuring the guidelines issued by the NGT," he said. "District administration will ensure that messages for following the guidelines for the cleanliness of river Yamuna, apart from other usual messages, may also be displayed on LED systems at all Chhath Ghats on River Yamuna. Deployment of Civil Defence Volunteers shall also be done at all Ghats to facilitate the movement of devotees," he further said.

It is known that foam appearing in the Yamuna is a big problem in Delhi. It comes to the fore every year when pictures come out of people performing Chhath Puja standing amidst white foam. On being asked about the problem of foam in the Yamuna during Chhath in Delhi every year, Kailash Gehlot said that "Delhi government is trying to prevent such problem this year. Together with the Jal Board and the Flood and Irrigation Department, it is our endeavour to ensure that the level of water in the Yamuna remains good during those days. Since the water comes from Haryana, we are also appealing to the Haryana government." (ANI)

