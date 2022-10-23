Rs 4.5 cr for five-minute promotional video raises eyebrows

The Karnataka Commerce and Industries Department's Rs 4.5 crore agreement with a filmmaking firm to produce a five-minute promotional video for the three-day Global Investors' Meet here from November 2 has raised eyebrows. State Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani has now written to the Additional Chief Secretary in the Department, with a direction to cancel the agreement. It has come to the knowledge that the Department has signed an agreement with a filmmaking firm to make a five-minute promotional video at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore, the Minister said. "Spending Rs 4.5 crore for a five-minute video appears to be exorbitant. If it is true that the Department has given a work order after signing an agreement, then it is inappropriate and unnecessary to continue with such agreement at such a whopping cost. It is hereby directed to cancel such a work order," Nirani wrote in his letter.

