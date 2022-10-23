Left Menu

Rs 4.5 cr for five-minute promotional video raises eyebrows

State Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani has now written to the Additional Chief Secretary in the Department, with a direction to cancel the agreement. It has come to the knowledge that the Department has signed an agreement with a filmmaking firm to make a five-minute promotional video at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore, the Minister said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-10-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 23-10-2022 18:29 IST
Rs 4.5 cr for five-minute promotional video raises eyebrows
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Commerce and Industries Department's Rs 4.5 crore agreement with a filmmaking firm to produce a five-minute promotional video for the three-day Global Investors' Meet here from November 2 has raised eyebrows. State Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani has now written to the Additional Chief Secretary in the Department, with a direction to cancel the agreement. It has come to the knowledge that the Department has signed an agreement with a filmmaking firm to make a five-minute promotional video at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore, the Minister said. "Spending Rs 4.5 crore for a five-minute video appears to be exorbitant. If it is true that the Department has given a work order after signing an agreement, then it is inappropriate and unnecessary to continue with such agreement at such a whopping cost. It is hereby directed to cancel such a work order," Nirani wrote in his letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap left by Russia

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hired for two European launches to fill gap lef...

 Global
2
Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

Five arrested, 150 bottles of premium foreign liquor seized in excise raids

 India
3
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand India-Australia infrastructure partnership

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights seamless opportunities to expand Ind...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for ye...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022