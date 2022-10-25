Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM celebrates tribal culture of Gaura-Gauri Puja in Bhilai

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday performed the ritual of the Gaura-Gauri pujan in Bhilai after worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali.

ANI | Updated: 25-10-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 25-10-2022 12:48 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday reached Janjgiri in Chhattisgarh's Durg and got whipped on the occasion of Gauri-Gaura Puja. https://twitter.com/ANI_MP_CG_RJ/status/1584772109343264768

Many people came to see their Chief Minister performing the ritual for the well-being of the people of his state. Talking to the mediapersons, the chief minister said that the "beautiful tradition" is celebrated for everyone's prosperity.

"This beautiful tradition is celebrated for the prosperity of all," Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said remembering Bharosa Thakur on occasion. "I believe that the occasion represents equality and that's why this is celebrated as everyone is equal before the almighty," he added.

Bharosa Thakur was a senior citizen of this village who used to perform this tradition which is now adopted by his son Birendra Thakur. CM Baghel expressed his happiness as Thakur's son now carries the culture of whipping forward.

Baghel said that it is his fortune that he gets to perform the tribal culture which is usually done by the head of the village (Mukhiya) in this potter's community. The ritual of worshipping Lord Shiv and Parvati is performed here after the Diwali puja. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Study: Green eyeglasses helps to reduce pain-related anxiety in patients with fibromyalgia

