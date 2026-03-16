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Celebrating Harichand Thakur: The Key to West Bengal's Political Epicenter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari honored Harichand Thakur on his 215th birth anniversary. The Matua Dharma Mela, organized in North 24 Paraganas, highlights the Matua community's political significance in West Bengal, especially as the state approaches assembly elections with a focus on this key voter group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:29 IST
Celebrating Harichand Thakur: The Key to West Bengal's Political Epicenter
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  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari extended their greetings on the 215th birth anniversary of Harichand Thakur, a revered spiritual leader of the Matua community. A Matua Dharma Mela was held in North 24 Paraganas to mark the occasion.

Shah posted on X, praising Sri Sri Thakur's contributions to spirituality and ethics. He expressed hope for the Dharma Mela to reinforce dedication to these values. Adhikari also paid tribute to Thakur online, acknowledging the community's cultural influence.

The Matua community holds substantial electoral power, particularly in districts like North and South 24 Paraganas. As a critical vote bank, their support is contested between BJP and Trinamool Congress ahead of imminent assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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