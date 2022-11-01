Left Menu

Senior Assam bureaucrat suspended after arrest for taking bribe

The officer was "caught red-handed on October 28 while he was accepting bribe money of Rs 90,000" in a trap operation by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

ANI | Updated: 01-11-2022 07:57 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 07:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Assam government on Monday suspended a Joint Secretary of the Home and Political department after he was arrested by the sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption for accepting bribe money of Rs 90,000.

Kisan Kumar Sharma, ACS, Joint Secretary to the Assam Government, Home & Political department was "caught red-handed on October 28 while he was accepting bribe money of Rs 90,000" in a trap operation by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption. After that, he was arrested on October 29.

A notification issued by the Home and Political Department on Monday stated that the Assam Governor has placed Sharma under suspension with effect from the date of his arrest until further orders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

