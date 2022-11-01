Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister directs officials to improve 'Spandana' functioning

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed the officials to work on ways to improve the functioning of the Spandana programme by upgrading the skills of staff and adopting a constructive approach in acting on complaints from the public. During a review meeting of the Spandana programme held here on Monday, the Chief Minister told top officials that no complaint should be left unsolved and no complainant should be left unattended.

"A mechanism consisting of a CMO and top officials should be evolved to attend to the complaints effectively and solve the issues raised by people at the earliest," he suggested. He directed the officials to examine the present working of Spandana at the micro level and formulate an action plan for improving its functioning to ensure more efficiency in solving the complaints to the best satisfaction of the people.

"Officials should also examine various response systems in vogue in other states and adopt the best practices into our Spandana mechanism for serving the people better," he suggested. (ANI)

