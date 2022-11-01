Left Menu

Maharashtra pilgrims' death: CM Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh compensation

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief over an accident in which a vehicle crushed the Warkari (pilgrims), heading towards Pandharpur on the Sangola-Miraj road for Kartik Yatra.

ANI | Updated: 01-11-2022 08:15 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 08:15 IST
Maharashtra pilgrims' death: CM Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh compensation
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced immediate assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased. According to officials, Chief Minister contacted the district administration and instructed proper treatment to be given to the injured.

He has also directed an immediate inquiry into how the accident happened, as per officials. Earlier on October 31, seven pilgrims were killed and five others injured after a speeding SUV hit a group of 32 Warkari (pilgrims) near Sangole town in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Monday evening.

According to Solapur Superintendent of Police Shirish Sardespande, "Accident took place around 6.45 pm near Sangola town on Sangola - Miraj Road near the border area of Solapur district, a group of 32 pilgrims (Warkaris) was on Pilgrimage to lord Vitthal temple in Pandharpur they started their walk from Jatharwadi in Kolhapur district." The injured persons were rushed to the hospital.

The SUV was being driven by a 75-year-old man who rammed the car into the group walking on the roadside after he lost control. Police are on the spot and investigating the case. Police are investigating the matter. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

